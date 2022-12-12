We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Do you have a friend who refers to himself as a cat dad? Or perhaps you have a dog mom in your life? These animal-friendly gift ideas are certain to delight the pet parent in your life.

Just your friend, their extremely pampered small dog, and the open road. This pet booster seat gives furry friends a safe and comfy place to sit in the car. Need another reason to buy? The small size is currently 39% off!

People love curling up with a heating pad, so why wouldn’t pets? This one comes with a chew-resistant cord and a timer so Spot doesn’t get too toasty. The medium and large sizes are currently 15% off.

Okay, this present is definitely more for your friend than their cat. Give the gift of a begrudging walk! The harness is currently 20% off, but can you really put a price on bringing cats down a peg?

To make up for the last gift suggestion, here is a present that your friend and their cat will both enjoy. A large, cactus-shaped scratching post! A cute piece of decor for your friend’s apartment and a harmless outlet for their cat’s murder mittens. Everybody wins!

Sometimes co-dependency can be a beautiful thing. Help your friend who just returned to the office keep an eye on their furry friend at home–for 33% off!

The most annoying part of pet ownership is waking up at dawn because Snowball has decided it’s food time. This programmable, automatic feeder is on sale (28% off + an additional $5 coupon) and will buy your friend at least another hour of sleep in the morning.