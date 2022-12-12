Do you have a friend who refers to himself as a cat dad? Or perhaps you have a dog mom in your life? These animal-friendly gift ideas are certain to delight the pet parent in your life.
PetSafe Booster Seat | $24 | Amazon
Just your friend, their extremely pampered small dog, and the open road. This pet booster seat gives furry friends a safe and comfy place to sit in the car. Need another reason to buy? The small size is currently 39% off!
Toozey Pet Heating Pad | $32 | Amazon
People love curling up with a heating pad, so why wouldn’t pets? This one comes with a chew-resistant cord and a timer so Spot doesn’t get too toasty. The medium and large sizes are currently 15% off.
rabbitgoo Cat Harness | $14 | Amazon
Okay, this present is definitely more for your friend than their cat. Give the gift of a begrudging walk! The harness is currently 20% off, but can you really put a price on bringing cats down a peg?
Made4Pets Cactus Scratching Post | $32 | Amazon
To make up for the last gift suggestion, here is a present that your friend and their cat will both enjoy. A large, cactus-shaped scratching post! A cute piece of decor for your friend’s apartment and a harmless outlet for their cat’s murder mittens. Everybody wins!
NETVUE Pet Camera | $24 | Amazon
Sometimes co-dependency can be a beautiful thing. Help your friend who just returned to the office keep an eye on their furry friend at home–for 33% off!
WOPET Automatic Feeder | $53 | Amazon
The most annoying part of pet ownership is waking up at dawn because Snowball has decided it’s food time. This programmable, automatic feeder is on sale (28% off + an additional $5 coupon) and will buy your friend at least another hour of sleep in the morning.