Mad Catz F.R.E.Q 4 Gaming Headset | $55 | Amazon



There are so many things to listen to when you’re gaming nowadays. It’s not just things like banging menu music or sound effects that slap, but small sound cues that let you know when bullets are whizzing by your head, or a new weed has popped up somewhere on your farm. That’s not even including your potential teammates in online games. Well, this Mad Catz F.R.E.Q 4 Gaming Headset is 15% off today at $55, and it’s a great way to make sure you hear it all. The Mad Catz F.R.E.Q 4 Gaming Headset has 7.1 surround sound, 50mm audio drivers, dual-omni microphones for excellent noise cancelling, an omni-directional microphone you can talk into, and it’s comfortable to boot.