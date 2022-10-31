Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 | $249 | Amazon



A smartwatch can be useful for a huge variety of different things. It can help you stop looking at your phone so much, can serve as an excellent guide through your fitness journey, and can even help you out if you get lost on a journey or a hike. We’re not sure how many people go on journeys, but hey. This Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best around, especially for Samsung users, and is 11% off today at $249. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 has a sleep tracker, sleep coaching, body composition analysis, can track your heart rate and workouts, is made to be absurdly strong, and has an enhanced GPS with voice navigation. It’s just a great smartwatch and you’ll not regret putting it on.