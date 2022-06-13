Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch | $245 | Amazon



Fitness is good for the body, soul, and the mirror version of yourself that screams at you every morning. It’s also something that can be far better if you track it properly, and that’s where this Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch comes in. This smartwatch uses a GPS system to track what you’re doing and give you coverage, is h ighly durable in the event you fall over, lets you know if you’re over or under training based on your performance, can help you create custom workouts, and gives you all the stats you could ever want. It’s a runner’s dream.