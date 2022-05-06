Fire 65" Omni Series 4K TV | $500 | Amazon



A new television is a big purchase but hey, it’s been a tough year, and you need that giant 4K TV to play Minecraft on, or something. The Fire 65" Omni Series 4K TV is down to $500 at the moment, and it features 4K HD visuals, and built-in Alexa for hands-free control, it serves as a hub for loads of different streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and of course Prime Video, which is ideal for modern-day watching habits. Not only that, but it gets software upgrades as well to potentially add new functionality for smart home things and Alexa upgrades . Sure, it’s a giant TV that you might not need in your life, but do you deserve it? Yes, at least we think so anyway.