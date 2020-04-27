It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsAccessories

Grab Your Mom the Perfect Bag in Nordstrom Rack's Deep Discounts Today

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNordstrom Rack
24
Save
40%-60% Off Women’s Handbags | Nordstrom Rack
40%-60% Off Women’s Handbags | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Mother’s Day will be here before you know it! Mostly because every day seems to run into each other and I’m sure most of us don’t know what they mean anymore. I’ve missed birthdays and anniversaries while in quarantine because it’s just so hard to keep track without really structured days. But I won’t let that happen for Mother’s Day. Staring today Nordstrom Rack is having one of their deepest discounts (40%-60% off) on all handbags, totes, clutches, and backpacks.

Advertisement

There are a plethora of choices in this sale. Functional backpacks for sporty moms, tons of Marc Jacobs for fashion moms, and cute clutches for classy moms. Nordstrom Rack also has 30% off sitewide with free shipping on any purchase over $100. There will be an expedited shipping option too in case you need a little more time to make a decision but it can get there for Mother’s Day. Either way, lots of beautiful choices for our marvelous moms whether we are with them or not.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $150 on a Sonos Playbar or Sub and Give Your Home Stereo a Boost

Sunday's Best Deals: Nintendo Labo, Wobble Cushions, Steel Ice Cubes, and More

Friday's Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, Overwatch Switch Controller, Status Audio Bluetooth Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and More

Give Your Living Room a Big Upgrade with a 65" Smart TV, Now Only $850