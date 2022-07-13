WD_Black 500GB NVMe SSD | $80 | Amazon



Storage is an eternal issue when it comes to PC gaming. Games keep getting larger and more complicated, so grabbing a good SSD is essential now. This WD_Black 500GB NVMe SSD is down to $80 for Prime Day, and is an excellent get for boosting your PC storage. It features “irrationally fast” read and write speeds of up to 7,000 megabytes per second, is easy to install, and can even be transferred around if you end up buying a new PC down the line for a more sizeable upgrade.