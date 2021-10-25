PeriPage Mini Photo Printer | $22 | Walmart

This thermal printer is a fun little toy. I picked one up and brought it on a weekend away with some friends and was a fun addition to the trip. It can fit in your pocket, connects via Bluetooth, and prints incredibly fast. Here is a picture of my cat taking over the headrest of my chair as he is keen . You can grab it for only $22 at Walmart .

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save 50% PeriPage A6 Mini Printer 203DPI Wireless BT Thermal Printer Mini Printer

Print photos in black and white over Bluetooth without any ink. Buy for $22 at Walmart

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/21/2021 and updated with new information on 10/25/2021.