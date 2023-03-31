Grab This HP Envy PC for the Lowest Price We’ve Seen

So allegedly today is World Backup Day, so it’s a good time to think about ... computers and backing up your data. This HP Envy Desktop Bundle is 28% off at Amazon right now and wow—that’s $470 off its original price. This thing has a 12th Generation Intel Core i9 Processor, and runs on good ‘ol Windows 11.

HP Envy Desktop Bundle PC | $1230 | 28% Off | Amazon

Fast processing , a very good Solid State Drive, and a sustainable design make this PC an all-around stunner. The bundle includes a mouse and keyboard setup, so all you need is a monitor to complete the desktop . T hankfully, the tower has ports for everything. It literally says “ports for everything.” Pretty good deal! And uh, back up your computer to honor the day.

