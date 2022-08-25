ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum | $40 | Amazon



If you keep finding bits of sand, crumbs from food, or whatever else it is your kids/pets/partners drudge into your poor old car, and you’re sick of it, then maybe you need a proper car vacuum. The ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum is only $40, but is the perfect tool for keeping your vehicle clean inside, and can even be used around the home for areas a normal vacuum can’t reach. The ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum is only 2.4 pounds, has a 60w motor for powerful suction, has a lithium battery that can store charge for up to 18 months , which means you can leave it in the car, and it even comes with different heads for different uses as well. It’s a great little vacuum that’ll come in hand day after day.