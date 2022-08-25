ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum | $40 | Amazon
If you keep finding bits of sand, crumbs from food, or whatever else it is your kids/pets/partners drudge into your poor old car, and you’re sick of it, then maybe you need a proper car vacuum. The ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum is only $40, but is the perfect tool for keeping your vehicle clean inside, and can even be used around the home for areas a normal vacuum can’t reach. The ThisWorx Cordless Car Vacuum is only 2.4 pounds, has a 60w motor for powerful suction, has a lithium battery that can store charge for up to 18 months, which means you can leave it in the car, and it even comes with different heads for different uses as well. It’s a great little vacuum that’ll come in hand day after day.