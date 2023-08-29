It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Peripherals

Grab This 15.6-Inch Portable Monitor While It's 62% Off

This thing works with plenty of devices and is great for work and play.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Whether you’re working hard or hardly working, this is a great monitor.
Whether you’re working hard or hardly working, this is a great monitor.
Image: Jason Coles

This awesome KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor is currently 62% off thanks to a clip coupon and a sale, making it just $84. This portable monitor comes with a premium cover, has speakers, and can work with consoles, PCs, or laptops, and it has 1080p resolution too, so it’ll look good doing it.

KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor | $84 | 62% Off | Clip Coupon

The KYY 15.6" Portable Monitor even works with mobile phones too, which means you can use it as an easy way to watch YouTube on the go in a more immense way, or just surf through whatever social media platform you like poisoning your brain with.

Advertisement