NordicTrack 50Lb Adjustable Dumbbells | $300 | Amazon



Adjustable weights are an absolute revelation. They add in the flexibility of an entire weight rack but without taking up all of that space. These NordicTrack 50Lb Adjustable Dumbbells are down to $300 today from $429, and actually work with Alexa. You can control the weight increments with your voice with if you’ve got an Alexa device, and the weight goes up in 5lb increments all the way up to 50lbs. It’s ideal for those looking to modernize their home gym.