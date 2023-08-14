It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Audio

Grab These Excellent JBL Tune 230NC Earbuds While They're 50% Off

These headphones are some of the best around, and only $50.

By
Jason Coles
They’re comfy, stylish, and sound amazing.
Image: Jason Coles

These JBL Tune 230NC Wireless Earbuds are some of the best ones going, and at the moment you can grab them with 50% off, making them just $50. These earbuds have incredible noise cancelling, powerful bass, can be used to make voice calls, and have up to 40 hours of battery life with the charge-carrying case.

JBL Tune 230NC Wireless Earbuds | $50 | 50% Off

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your own earbuds, buy some for the first time, or you want a nifty gift, the JBL Tune 230NC Wireless Earbuds can do no wrong. Just make sure you act quickly if you want to get them with this big discount. 

