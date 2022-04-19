Killer Queen Black + Joy-Con Skins | $10 | Best Buy

Looking for some more good multiplayer games on your Switch? The physical version of Killer Queen Black is $10 at Best Buy and it comes with a fancy skin for your Joy- Cons and grip. Give your controllers a whole new look while also getting an entire game out of it. Play with up to 4 friends on the couch or 8 online in this fast pace, retro-style battle game.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Save $10 Killer Queen Black (Nintendo Switch) Free Joy-Con skins

Includes exclusive Killer Queen Black-themed controller skins made for Nintendo Switch. For one player or multiplayer support for up to eight players over the Internet. Buy for $10 at Best Buy

This post was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 06/24/2020 and updated with new information on 04/19/2022.