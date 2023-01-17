Grab a Pair of $40 off Galaxy Buds2 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 | $190 | 18% Off | Best Buy

We’re less than one month into the new year—how’s that resolution to listen to new music going? I’m sure you’d try to listen to approximately three new albums a day if you had actually good earbuds. These Galaxy Buds2 are $40 off right now at Best Buy—and surely, you’ll enjoy them more than your old, wired headphones. For listening without distractions, the Galaxy Buds2 have active noise canceling and 360 audio—so you’ll experience zero interruptions during your binge of Haruomi Hosono’s first six records. You gotta hear that little bicycle horn on Paraiso! If someone tries to call you, these Buds switch to ambient mode for better conversation clarity. Then back to noise canceling it is. Happy listening, folks—there’s plenty of music out there to enjoy.