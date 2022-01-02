Saiyin Sound Bar and Subwoofer | $68 | Amazon



You are putting the volume up on your tv constantly because you can’t hear what the characters are saying. The sound is quiet and it’s muffled. The Saiyin soundbar easily solves that problem. This 24" soundbar provides a solid bass with crisp surround sound. 2 full-range speakers at full volume have almost no distortion. Hook up your volume amplifier via 5.0 Bluetooth to all devices. Wired optical, coaxial, and RCA inputs also come with this setup. Pick from 3 modes to accommodate whatever you are playing through these speakers with the movie, TV, and music options. The slim-designed soundbar is extremely easy to set up. For under $100 you can’t go wrong. Save $32 dollars today and blast them tunes.