Sonic Frontiers (Nintendo Switch) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop

Sonic Frontiers (PS4) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop

Sonic Frontiers (PS5) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop

Sonic Frontiers (XBO/XSX) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop

Sonic Team is at i t again, answering the question every developer has been asking themselves since 2017, “What if our game was more like Breath of the Wild?” It’s a fair question that I think a lot of developers who try fail to answer with some clear standouts who succeed with flying colors (see From Software’s Elden Ring). Honestly, a Sonic game going open world feels like a great idea. Running around at the speed of sound in a boundless environment looks like a treat. Sonic Frontiers releases November 8 and is available for pre-order. GameStop and Best Buy are each offering their own exclusive Steelbook cases so choose where to order from wisely.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy on Nintendo Switch for $60 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Buy on PS4 for $60 at Amazon

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy on PS5 for $60 at Amazon