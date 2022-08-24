Sonic Frontiers (Nintendo Switch) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
Sonic Frontiers (PS4) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
Sonic Frontiers (PS5) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
Sonic Frontiers (XBO/XSX) | $60 | Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop
Sonic Team is at it again, answering the question every developer has been asking themselves since 2017, “What if our game was more like Breath of the Wild?” It’s a fair question that I think a lot of developers who try fail to answer with some clear standouts who succeed with flying colors (see From Software’s Elden Ring). Honestly, a Sonic game going open world feels like a great idea. Running around at the speed of sound in a boundless environment looks like a treat. Sonic Frontiers releases November 8 and is available for pre-order. GameStop and Best Buy are each offering their own exclusive Steelbook cases so choose where to order from wisely.