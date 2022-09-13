Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Individual Membership | $50 | Amazon

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack 12-month Family Membership | $80 | Amazon

The Nintendo Direct earlier today had (along with about 5 different farm and life sim games) announced some exciting new additions to the Nintendo 64 lineup available on Switch. Over the next year, we’ll be getting Pilotwings 64, Mario Party, Mario Party 2, Mario Party 3, Pokémon Stadium, Pokémon Stadium 2, 1080 Snowboarding, Excitebike 64, and Goldeneye 007. Subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can enjoy these classics as they release. Individual memberships are still $50 for 12 months, but you can share a family membership between 8 Nintendo accounts for $80. So that’s just $10 a year for you and your friends to complain about whether or not it’s okay to use Oddjob again.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy Individual Plan for $50 at Amazon