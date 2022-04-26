God of War (PC) | $31 | Eneba | Promo Code GoWUS

Four years after its original release, 2018's God of War has made its way to PC. Sony has been in a bit of a pickle with the launch of the PS5. With global chip shortages, global supply chain issues, a nd an ongoing pandemic, it’s been difficult to meet the demand for the new console. And with that , difficult to sell folks’ games for the new console. How does a company like Sony continue to sell games then? Well by porting them to PC of course! And as a PC player, I couldn’t be happier. This is the first time a God of War game has made its way to PC and it may very well be the best one. You can get your copy for just $31 over at Eneba when you use the promo code GoWUS.



Advertisement