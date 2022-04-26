God of War (PC) | $31 | Eneba | Promo Code GoWUS
Four years after its original release, 2018's God of War has made its way to PC. Sony has been in a bit of a pickle with the launch of the PS5. With global chip shortages, global supply chain issues, and an ongoing pandemic, it’s been difficult to meet the demand for the new console. And with that, difficult to sell folks’ games for the new console. How does a company like Sony continue to sell games then? Well by porting them to PC of course! And as a PC player, I couldn’t be happier. This is the first time a God of War game has made its way to PC and it may very well be the best one. You can get your copy for just $31 over at Eneba when you use the promo code GoWUS.
