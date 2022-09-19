Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo Switch) | $40 | Amazon

Super Mario Maker 2 is one of the best games to just pick up and kill time with. In fact, it made our list of the best Nintendo Switch games to play in short bursts. That’s because there is practically a limitless amount of content awaiting in this game so every time you go to play, you’ll be encountering entirely new courses. Of you can have just as much fun throwing yourself at the same near impossible level with a 0.001% win rate over and over and over again if you’re a masochist. But ya know what, there is fun in that too. And of course, you can always set out to build creative or difficult courses yourself. The game is $20 off so start playing and building right away.