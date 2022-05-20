The magic the Nintendo Switch has over its peers is its pure versatility. Obviously being a handheld allows y ou to take it with you anywhere which is a godsend. Though by also doing that, it caters to a different style of play.



As I turn 30 this year, I find myself much busier than my teen self who would come home from school every day and have no problem playing for hours on end. The game that can b e played for 10 to 20 minutes is the perfect treat for the old man I have become. The Nintendo Switch catalog is full of these games be it first or third party, AAA or indie.

We reached out to our readers to let us know what some of their favorites are that fall under this umbrella. Some other writers here at The Inventory couldn’t resist, but to share their recommendations as well. This is what you’ve all come up with.



I’ve been enjoyi ng Slay the Spire immensely. It scratches that itch when you have a new kid and only have a few minutes to play at a time.- Woshiernog

Advertisement

Stardew Valley because you can feel productive and have fun but if you spend too long on it it’s monotonous and just feels like Doing Tasks. Also, it’s the only game I’ve ever played - Sophy Ziss

G/O Media may get a commission 46% off Toshiba 75-Inch 4K Smart TV Save $650

Aside from being massive and having 4K and UHD, it also comes Alexa built-in to allow for easier control, has low latency if you’re a gamer (and even if you’re not), and has a 480 Motion Rate Panel for smooth as butter movement too. Buy for $750 at Amazon Advertisement

I’ve been replaying Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! in short bursts. It works particularly well because, let’s face it, it’s the best-looking Pokemon game of all time. Every time I load it up and see a realized Kanto I’m brought back to my childhood. What’s more, it’s a short game, and that nostalgia factor is amped up tenfold when I play it like I used to as a kid, when I had 30 minutes allotted screen time per day. - Tom Philip

Advertisement

Hades hands down. Roguelikes in general are perfect for this, but Hades is the most approachable for anyone new to the genre and it kicks ass. Amazing story, characters, but above all else—combat. The game feels fantastic. It’s perfect for getting a single run in when you just have 10-20 minutes, but be careful. You may very well find yourself canceling plans so you can keep playing for 4 more hours. - Spooge

Advertisement

Super Mario Maker 2's “endless” modes. Play a level, skip a level, die over and over. Perfect for short bursts. - Princess Sparkle Pony