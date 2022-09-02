Sephora Labor Day Sale | Up to 50% Off



Yes, even Sephora is having a Labor Day sale. Among popular makeup brands, good SPF, and even candles, you’ll find skincare gift sets—perfect for trying out a new routine. This is absolutely the best way to try an ultra-hyped ingredient or brand—just smash that checkout button and don’t forget to use FREESHIP for free shipping on all orders.

This set by understated clean beauty brand Biossance includes a travel friendly trio of a cleanser, a cream, and a lip balm. Each of these include the ingredient squalane, a vegan, organic compound that hydrates and supports collagen production. Basically: good basics!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $25 at Sephora

G/O Media may get a commission Save $200 55" Class The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV A work of art

Enhance your movie nights, display art, stream your favorite content, and more with the 55" Samsung Frame. Buy for $1,300 at Samsung Advertisement

Okay, I am cheating because technically this is not a set—but these two Milk Makeup essentials are both 50% off—and a real asset to a makeup routine and are still available in a whole range of colors! Both are vegan, cruelty-free products with medium-to-full coverage, with bouncy marshmallow root extract to keep the makeup moving with your skin.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Foundation for $20 at Sephora

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Concealer for $14 at Sephora

Advertisement

Three skincare staples—a routine in a box!—by cult favorite Olehenriksen. The Vitamin C included in this set is a much-hyped serum that attacks dark spots and brightens overall appearance, while the toner is a PHA exfoliant that gently scrubs away dead skin. If you love the minis, grab the full-size trio for only $46.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy 3 Mega Wonders for $46 at Sephora

G/O Media may get a commission Buy Mini 3 Mega Wonders for $16 at Sephora

Advertisement

Once when I was in college, I walked into a Kiehl’s store in my neighborhood to check it out (they had a skeleton in the window) and became intimidated by the clinical feel. Anyway, that clinical feel is what Kiehl’s brings to the skincare game: with activated Vitamin C, supported by ferulic acid and squalene to recover damaged skin.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $47 at Sephora

Advertisement

Kate Somerville’s hardworking EradiKate line fights oily skin and blemishes with a combination of AHA and BHA. What that means for you, is clearer, more matte skin. This duo includes a buzzy exfoliating cleanser and a treatment to dab on any existing breakouts.