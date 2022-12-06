We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Best of Tula | Tula



Tula’s probiotic-focused skincare puts superfoods into your skin. So of course, their clinically effective products are good for sensitive winter skincare needs. Shop the Best of Tula with these two winter essentials: the 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream, and the Instant De-Puff Eye Renewal Serum. The Hydrating Day & Night Cream is lightweight enough to use during the day, and moisturizing enough to be your night cream. With probiotic extracts and prebiotics, plus the squalene, collagen, and peptides, this is the perfect nourishing combination to keep your skin happy all winter long. The Instant De-Puff serum keeps your eyes fresh, treating delicate under-eye skin with probiotics, prebiotics, and peptides. Just what your eyes need for the season.