It's all consuming.
Give Your iPhone a Battery Boost With This Mini Portable Charger for $26

This mini portable charger can fit in your pocket and provide one full charge to an iPhone 14.

Joe Tilleli
A woman holding up an iPhone plugged into the iWalk charger. A person sliding the iWalk charger into their pocket.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

A little extra battery life on our devices never hurt anybody. In fact, it only seems to help. This portable charger is ultra-compact and doesn’t require a cable. It simply sticks into the lightning port of your iPhone. It slips easily into your pocket and can provide an iPhone 14 with roughly one full charge thanks to its 4500mAh capacity. The mini portable charger is compatible with the iPhone 6 and up—basically any iPhone, iPad, or AirPods that uses the lightning port which should be most out there in the market.

iWALK Small Portable Charger for iPhone | $26 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Now, normally this goes for $35 and they come in a variety of colors. However, the white version is $5 off at the moment but if you clip the coupon on the product page, you’ll save an additional 15%.

