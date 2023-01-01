Curiosity Stream HD Plan: Lifetime Subscription | $145 | 42% Off | StackSocial



Curiosity might have killed the cat, but it doesn’t have to kill your wallet. I doubt you could even imagine a streaming service offering a lifetime subscription, but it’s true, and it’s on sale right now. Curiosity Stream provides thousands of documentaries, and you can access them and any new content added to the service, for the rest of your life (or the service’s life, whichever comes first) for the low price of $145. Stuff your brain full of as much information it can possibly handle. It can only lead to good things. Probably. Either way, t he sale is live until January 9, 2023, so be sure to grab yours before then.