When eco-friendly apparel brand Girlfriend Collective offered to send me some test samples, I expected a cute yoga set (which I got—the RIB line, to be precise). But the company surprised me with a piece of clothing that I’ve grown to genuinely cherish: The recycled fleece bomber. Just as the bomber has become a staple of my chilly weather wardrobe, the bra-and-leggings set has quickly turned into my go-to yoga outfit.

I put Girlfriend Collective’s compressive RIB line and recycled fleece bomber jacket to the test, and here’s what I found ...



Girlfriend Collective’s RIB line is a love letter to those of us who need a little bit of extra fabric to feel comfy in a yoga set. For me, super thin yoga pants always make me feel self-conscious about my curves and are often not squat proof (AKA, you can see my cute butt through them when I squat).

The RIB high-rise legging doesn’t have these issues, because it’s compressive in all the right ways. These pants aren’t so tight that they’re uncomfortable to work out in, but they evenly squeeze your hips and stomach a bit. Not only is this helpful for feeling self-conscious during a bloated workout, but it’s also nice for anyone whose bum is large, because the pants won’t fall down or roll.

As for the top, Girlfriend Collective sent me the RIB Devon compressive cami at first, which came with a disappointing error—one strap was sewn the wrong way, so the strap was perpetually twisted. This is pretty upsetting for a $48 camisole, and I feel strongly that Girlfriend Collective should have better quality control. That said, it was super easy to get a replacement and GC rush shipped it for me (though I’m not sure that’s standard).

The top I ended up testing is the RIB Dylan tank bra ($52), and it would be my favorite item if I didn’t fall so deeply in love with the bomber jacket. This shirt fits me so well—it feels like a supportive sports bra without totally squishing my chest, and it’s super flattering on my shoulders. I’ve been wearing it to work out, but also sporting it for a post-workout beer or with jeans on a date with my partner.



The final thing I’ll say about the RIB line is that Girlfriend Collective’s colors are absolutely on point. I would usually never wear something bright red, let alone two bright red things, but I feel so confident in this set. The dye is impressively bright, but you can see and feel the quality of the fabric, so the bright pigment doesn’t cheapen the look at all.



Now for what you’ve really been waiting for: Why I’m so obsessed with this jacket. First, it should be established that I love fuzzy jackets and anything cozy, so this fits right into my style.



The jacket is well-made, and you can feel the quality of the fabric, especially in the elastic wrist and waist hems. From the fuzzy outside to the soft interior and even the zipper, everything about this jacket has been thoughtfully designed to look cute while also functioning super well for yoga.

I love it as a yoga accessory because everything on it is soft, including the zipper. (Okay, the zipper isn’t soft, but they’ve chosen a light metal or plastic that doesn’t feel super cold or sharp against your skin.) Now for the best part: The hood doubles as a little eye mask for your savasana. I was so excited when I realized that the hood has just enough weight to it that it can fall over your eyes, because covering my eyes during savasana really helps me let go and relax.



It’s also shockingly warm, and kept me cozy during a friend’s very chilly outdoor Lunar New Year party. The jacket isn’t wind- resistant on purpose, but it certainly holds up well to casual wind, which is impressive for a fuzzy jacket like this that clearly isn’t meant to serve as a serious winter coat.

I have genuinely been wearing this jacket almost every day since Girlfriend Collective sent it to me, which makes the $138 price tag a lot easier to bear.

It’s also important to remember that part of what you’re paying for with Girlfriend Collective’s clothing is the process that your clothing goes through before it becomes your clothing. Girlfriend Collective’s fabrics are all made from recycled plastic water bottles to keep them from polluting the ocean, and that’s a cause I’m willing to pay a bit extra for.