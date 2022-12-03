Gifts for the Hard-to-Shop-for Dads | Amazon
Some of us have very lively parents with hyper-specific hobbies. Every year for the holidays and their birthdays, it’s super easy to find them the right gift. Sometimes these parents are even extra vocal about what they want. Then there are the parents that present you with just ... nothing. We love them, but we are just a blank slate when it comes to coming up with gift ideas. We’ve done the hard work for you and put together some suggestions that any dad would enjoy.
Mantello Cigar Humidor | $40
Okay, so maybe not any dad for this one. But if your dad is a cigar smoker, he sure would appreciate a high-quality humidor. This one here is made from Spanish cedar wood and can house 25 to 50 cigars.
Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie | $20
Anyone can appreciate a new beanie and Carhartt is all the rage right now. Choose from a variety of different colors to find the best one for your dad.
Fossil Quartz Chronograph Watch | $90
When in doubt, get the old man a new watch. Even if he has a watch already he can cycle a new one into rotation. This stainless steel option sports a military-inspired design in all black.
Dry-Fit Golf Shirts | $34-$38
Even dads that don’t play golf usually like to wear golf shirts. These here are made from a dry-fit material so they are lightweight and breathable.
Indoor Golf Putting Green | $140
For the dads that are a little more golf inclined, you can help them with their short game thanks to this indoor putting mat. Practice at home or in the office.
Yeti Rambler (20oz) | $35
Whether your dad drinks coffee, bourbon, or water, I’m sure he drinks something—and a Yeti makes a wonderful gift for anyone. This 20oz rambler is insulated to keep the drink just as hot or cold as it started and it comes in a bunch of different colors.