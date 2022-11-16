ATM Machine Piggy Bank | $44 | Amazon



This piggy bank wants no funny business. It’s not shaped like a cute piggy or anything silly or weird. What we have here is a straight-up ATM machine for your personal use. It can accept both coins or bills and will even display how much cash it has inside. The “piggy bank” can be password protected to protect whatever money it has on hand. At just $44, it makes a great gift for your no-nonsense nephew who wants to be an actuary when he grows up. It is available in an assortment of bright and vibrant colors, but we both know if you’re going to get this thing, you might as well lean into the ordinary with the black and silver option.