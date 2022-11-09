Tabletop & Board Game Gift Ideas | Amazon



Board games make for excellent gifts during the holidays. Many of them can be broken out immediately to play right then and there while everyone is together. We’ve selected a wide range of our favorites from old to new and hardcore to casual . One of these games might become the highlight of your winter season with family and friends.

You and up to four other players control your worke rs and armies of steampunk mechs to fight for control of a beautiful pasture to increase production through its engaging engine-building mechanics.

The idea of Codenames is to get your teammate to guess as many correct words as they can using your single-word clue, without accidentally saying any of the other team’s words. An excellent casual game that’s easy to pick up and learn with newcomers.

This strategy game has you and one to four friends competing to build railways across the 20th-century United States. Collect and play matching train cards to claim routes through the cities across America.

Play Monopoly like the wealthy, capitalist you’re roleplaying with this luxury set of the classic board game. A beautiful wood cabinet with burled veneer panels elevates this edition above the old box set you have covered in dust at the back of your closet.

Monopoly Deal is regular Monopoly without all the bullshit. It supports up to five players and games take under an hour to play.



One Night: Ultimate Werewolf is one of the more streamlined social deduction games. You and your friends gather around the table. One or two of them are secretly a werewolf. You must deduce who it is and sus them out before the time is up.

Ah, Catan ... Compete for control of your new settlement by managing resources like grain and wool through drawing cards, trading, or lucky dice rolls. Games take roughly an hour and support three to four players.

No game on this list creates more tension than the classic Jenga. There’s nothing quite like the thrill of just barely managing to free a block from the tower when you were sure it was going to fall.

This competitive, card-driven strategy board game is one of the best-looking games I’ve ever played. High-quality components and detailed cards with information on birds found across the varying habitats in North America make Wingspan delight even if you’re losing.

This word-guessing game took the world by storm earlier this year and now it’s a home party game you can play with your friends and family—plays two to four players.

The simple gameplay loop of a rotating judge allows Cards Against Humanity to support 20+ players. Plus, t here is something that will never stop being funny about getting grandma to say the word cum.

You control a corporation competing for resources to transform Mars into a habitable planet. Up to five players are all working toward the same goal of turning this dry rock into a livable world with oceans and forests and cities, but by doing the best work you are awarded victory points. Plus, there is a single-player option.