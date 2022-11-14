Carhartt Men’s Knit Cuffed Beanie | $20 | 13% Off | Amazon
There are two areas of your outfit in which you can have a little fun, even if you’re wearing all neutrals. One is socks—a quintessential Christmas gift, in my opinion. The other, beanies. And Carhartt makes really comfortable ones. Stretchy, warm, and subtle, this workwear-turned-streetwear brand sells their signature beanie in many colors at Amazon—and it’s a #1 bestseller. The 100% cotton rib is stretchy, but won’t stretch out—just form fit to your noggin to keep in warmth. Think of them as the stocking stuffer for anyone, and/or the final pop of color to your winter ‘fits. There’s a colorway for everybody!