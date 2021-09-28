Dell Latitude 12.5" (Refurbished) | $318 | StackSocial



We’ve gotten to a point where you can almost get away with not owning a computer. Our phones can do so much at this point, and while it is possible to get away with doing everything on one of them, it is helpful to have a laptop. Whether you’re just browsing the internet on a larger screen, wanting to type on a real keyboard, or accessing some government website that doesn’t run properly on mobile, you’ll regret not having one available. But there is no reason to dish out on something shiny and expensive if you’re just using it sparingly. StackSocial has refurbished Dell Latitude 12.5" laptops available for only $318 right now. 256GB SSD, 8GB of RAM, and a Intel Core i5-6200U processor might be all you need.