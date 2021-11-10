AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Gaming Chair (Black & Grey) | $350 | AndaSeat
AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Gaming Chair (Blue & Black) | $350 | AndaSeat
AndaSeat T-Pro 2 Gaming Chair (Black) | $350 | AndaSeat
It’s time to ditch the cheap deks chair you’re using that’s been destroying your back. What’s excellent about this chair, beyond it just being super comfortable, in my personal taste is the relaxed color scheme. No bright lines of red or blue—this is a chair that will work nicely around the rest of the furniture in your home. You can check out my full review here. If you’re already sold though, you’ll be happy to know the is $200 off in all three color options.