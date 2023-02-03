Get Yourself 20 Long-Range Walkie-Talkies Just Because

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

L ong-Range TD-M8 Walkie-Talkies (20-Pack) | $170 | Amazon

These TD-M8 walkie-talkies are smaller than most phones, are lightweight, and can easily fit in your pocket or clip to your belt. Being USB-chargeable means being able to charge them anytime and anywhere. Three hours of charging will grant your 12 to 24 hours of use. They have a super, clear sound quality that will allow for efficient communication. The y’ll transmit in a range of three to five miles in unobstructed terrain and roughly half a mile in outdoor urban settings. But why on earth do you need twenty walkie-talkies? I don’t know man, I just write the deals. They’re 15% off. Go nuts.