Xbox Live Gold - 12 Months | $50 | Eneba | Use Code XBLG12MO

Okay, so you’ve bought a new Xbox. Now what? For starters, you’re going to want to get that sucker online. Xbox Live Gold (or whatever it’s called now) lets you play multiplayer games like Destiny 2 online, gives you access to big deals, and throws an occasional free game your way. It’s a necessity for anyone looking to play Series X|S games online, so it’s the kind of service you’ll likely need sooner or later. Fortunately, you can get a full year of Xbox Live Gold at Eneba right now for $50 by using the code XBLG12MO at checkout.

And here’s the best part. Xbox allows you to have up to 36 months prepaid on your account. If you buy three 1-year subscriptions, do not turn on recurring billing while redeeming the codes (this will add a free additional month which won’t allow you to add the last code). Then you can pay $1 to upgrade all of that to Game Pass Ultimate. Congratulations. You just paid super cheap for three years of access to Xbox Game Pass’ expansive library—something that would normally cost you $15 per month. You’ve beat the system. Good job. Take note though that this will only work if you are not already subscribed to Game Pass Ultimate.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/18/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/17/2021.