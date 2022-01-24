Longzon 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener | $14 | Amazon



I like knives, you like knives, everybody likes knives .... And forgets to sharpen them. That’s understandable! It’s a whole thing. Fortunately, the Longzon 4-in-1 Knife Sharpener is 34% off at Amazon right now, and it just may be the solution to that classic long-delayed task. Built to sharpen three types of blades and even one’s beloved kitchen shears (or “scissors,” I suppose, is what regular people call them ), the gadget is portable, easy to store, and best of all, simple to use. It’s down to $14 and includes the safety gloves. I repeat : It includes the safety gloves. This m eans you need to wear them while you use it, Sophy readers.