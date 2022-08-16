Body Power 3-In-1 Home Gym | $207 | Amazon



Getting fit at home is a tricky thing to do, because realistically, staying in bed is just a more natural choice. However, for those who want to commit to getting fit, it’s a good idea to have versatile exercise equipment at home to keep things fun. This Body Power 3-In-1 Home Gym is 26% off today at $207, and it’s a marvel of cardio fitness. This incredible machine works as an exercise bike, a recumbent bike, and an elliptical machine, has a heart rate monitor, easy-to-adjust resistance , a heavy-weight flywheel for quiet motion and good longevity, and can be adjusted in most of its forms to allow for different body types and preferences too.