Gymbee Booty Bands | $13 | Amazon



If you long for a shapelier derriere, you’re going to have to put in the work. But there are ways to achieve one you’re willing to exercise. This 3-pack of Gymbee Booty Bands, just $13 at Amazon, is a great place to start. You get Light, Medium, and Strong bands to work out with, a printed exercise guide, 80 video workouts, and a carrying back to keep everything in. The bands are crafted out of heavy-duty, thick fabric, and they’re perfect for helping you get those glutes into shape as well as your legs, thighs, hips, and butt. It’s almost time to make a new year resolution soon enough, so grab these for when you plan to start down that journey to the butt you’ve always wanted.