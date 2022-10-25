Samsung TVs & Projectors | Amazon



Some of the more unique TVs in Samsung’s lineup are seeing some significant discounts right now over at Amazon. What do I mean by unique? Well, projectors for one are always an interesting yet flexible way of getting your TV and movie-viewing needs met. But beyond that, Samsung has a lineup of smart TVs purpose-built to be used outdoors as well as The Frame—a display designed to look like a piece of wall art while not in active use. Go ahe ad and save up to 33% on a new way to watch your favorite team this football season .



The Frame is designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The anti-reflection matte keep whatever you have displayed on it looking like a real work of art.

If you want to bring the literal big screen into your home then you don’t want a TV. You want a projector. TVs only go so large. The Premiere goes up to 12 0" and uses 2200 lumen of brightness. That means you’ll be able to enjoy perfectly lit shows, movies, and games at any hour of the day. It features a 2.2ch audio built in to give you cinematic quality sound right out of the box.



The Freestyle is a flexible projector from Samsung designed for taking cinema-quality entertainment on the go. You can enjoy visuals on any surface spanning up to 100". Most impressive are the automatic alignment capabilities of autofocus, auto-leveling, and auto-keystone. It seems to be an actual plug-and-play experience with little to no setup required.

Samsung’s outdoor QLED 4K TV is built to look great when it’s bright outside and will sustain year-round protection from water and dust. This model is great for partial-sun environments like under an awning.

If you need to get your TV fix outside, but with the full strength of the sun shining on your screen , you can save 20% on the full-sun option of The Terrace.