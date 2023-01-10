It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Tech

Get Up to $100 Credit When You Reserve a New Samsung Device

"Are you ready for what’s next?" Samsung asks, ominously.

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Samsung Reserve | Samsung
Samsung Reserve | Samsung
Graphic: Samsung

Samsung Reserve | Samsung

Big things are coming from Samsung. The next generation Samsung Galaxy and Samsung Book are on their way—and if you reserve one now, you’ll get up to $100 credit. All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for you preorder. One of the early reveals for the Samsung Galaxy and Samsung Book are the ability to photograph in low light. Those moonlit hikes, dance parties, and romantic evenings can be captured in beautiful detail. As always, Samsung has a guaranteed trade-in credit too, so call that a credit-on-a-credit. Something big is brewing at Samsung: better Reserve by February 1.

Watch
05:52
Now playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
Tech