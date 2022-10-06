Kindle Paperwhite E-reader Bundles | Up to 38% off | Amazon



Cuddle up with something good to read on a Kindle Paperwhite this fall. I’ve been reading Brandon Sanderson’s The Stormlight Archive which is quickly becoming my favorite fantasy series. Along with audiobooks, the Paperwhite is my favorite way to read throug h these. It’s much easier to carry around in a bag than those oversized hardcovers and the screen is easy to read off of even in direct sunlight thanks to the 300 PPI glare-free display. Amazon is running a promotion on various Paperwhite models including different cover options.