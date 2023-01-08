It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Beauty & Health

Get Those Teeth Squeaky Clean With This Water Flosser for 74% Off

Make that smile super shiny with this water flosser's multiple cleaning modes for just $25.

By
Brittany Vincent
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Nicefeel Water Flosser | $25 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Nicefeel Water Flosser | $25 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Amazon

Nicefeel Water Flosser | $25 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Just in case you were wondering, we left regular dental floss back in 2022. Everyone in the know now uses water flossers. Why? Well, like the Nicefeel Water Flosser demonstrates, they’re affordable, cool, and efficient. This one comes with a 300mL water tank so you can blast out all the bits of food from between your teeth all day long. It also has three cleaning modes and a high pressure water pulse so even that nasty broccoli you ate for lunch gets washed away. It’s cordless too, so just charge it up and go. Who wants to rub string between their teeth when water flossers exist? Exactly. But this one probably won’t last long at this price, so get it while it’s hot. And don’t forget to clip the coupon.

Watch
05:52
Now playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
LifestyleBeauty & Health