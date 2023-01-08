Get Those Teeth Squeaky Clean With This Water Flosser for 74% Off

Nicefeel Water Flosser | $25 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Just in case you were wondering, we left regular dental floss back in 2022. Everyone in the know now uses water flossers. Why? Well, like the Nicefeel Water Flosser demonstrates, they’re affordable, cool, and efficient. This one comes with a 300mL water tank so you can blast out all the bits of food from between your teeth all day long. It also has three cleaning modes and a high pressure water pulse so even that nasty broccoli you ate for lunch gets washed away. It’s cordless too, so just charge it up and go. Who wants to rub string between their teeth when water flossers exist? Exactly. But this one probably won’t last long at this price, so get it while it’s hot. And don’t forget to clip the coupon.