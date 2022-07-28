HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse | $44 | Amazon



A good gaming mouse is a huge boon for any gamers you’re playing on PC. This HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse is currently 13% off at $44, and it’s an excellent little mouse. The most important part of this mouse is that it’s absurdly light at only 59 grams, making it ideal for people with bad wrists, or those who just want speed above all else. It has an RGB wheel, three extra buttons to program, and a customizable DPI thanks to HyperX Ngenuity. This gaming mouse is ideal for those looking to break away from the usual clunkiness of most gaming peripherals, and its honeycomb design helps keep you cool no matter how hard you’re sweating in-game. It’s just a very good mouse, and it being on sale is an excellent time to grab it.