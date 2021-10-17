Pokemon T rading Card Game: Eevee Evolutions Tin (Assortment) | $20 | GameStop

As the world knows, Pokemon cards are pretty hard to come by these days, especially at retail prices . The Eevee E volutions Tins are now in stock at Gamestop. Each tin will contain one foil card of the first three evolutions of Eevee . With Jolteon being the best by far. I personally have purchased 2 sets of these tins already. The price for these is per tin, so do not get confused. The pack selection in each tin is great as well. You will not have to worry about any of those crappy filler sets (Steam Siege). Each tin comes with 4 packs, Roaring Skies, Chilling Reign, Battle Styles, and Sword & Shield base set. Good Luck with your alternative art and full art hunt!

