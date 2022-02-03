Big Red House Oven Mitts (Set of 2) | $12 | Amazon



Oven mitts: They’re important. Really good oven mitts? That’s next level. So go ahead and level up with a pair of Big Red House Oven Mitts, which are down to $12 at Amazon right now. Made from heat-resistant silicone and lined with soft, cushioned terrycloth, this duo keeps you safe when handling dishes up to 480 °F. These mitts measure 12.5" in length, which means they’ll cover most people’s hands and wrists comfortably. My favorite quality, apart from the fact that the oven mitts will keep you from scorching burns, is that they come with instructions for machine washing them. I have silicone oven mitts and I .... can’t say when the last time I did that was. So that’s something for me to look into. Also, this pair is available in six colors, though not all of them are offered at 60% off.