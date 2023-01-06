It's all consuming.
Get the Ring Car Cam for Only $200 When You Preorder

With dual-facing cameras, you'll always have some clue what's going on.

Erin O'Brien
Ring, Amazon’s security camera line, is finally launching their car cam, and by preordering it, you can save $50. This camera seamlessly links to the Ring app, like the rest of your Ring setup. Like the other Ring cameras, you’ll get real-time notifications, motion detection notifications, and two-way talk. But what’s unique about the Ring Car Cam is its GPS location function and its dual-facing HD cameras. Wide angles with night vision keep you abreast of any activity and captures driving footage in HD detail. Because you can’t connect to Wi-Fi all the time, the camera uses LTE to capture and store footage on-the-go. This preorder knocks the price down to $200—pretty good! 

