Get the Ring Car Cam for Only $200 When You Preorder

Ring Car Cam

Ring, Amazon’s security camera line, is finally launching their car cam, and by preordering it, you can save $50. This camera seamlessly links to the Ring app, like the rest of your Ring setup. Like the other Ring cameras, you’ll get real-time notifications, motion detection notifications , and two-way talk. But what’s unique about the Ring Car Cam is its GPS location function and its dual-facing HD cameras. Wide angles with night vision keep you abreast of any activity and captures driving footage in HD detail. Because you can’t connect to Wi-Fi all the time, the camera uses LTE to capture and store footage on-the-go. This preorder knocks the price down to $200—pretty good!