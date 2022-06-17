Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License | $50 | StackSocial



If you’re a Windows devotee who felt like saving 85% on the Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License this week, you’re in luck. Right now, you can pick up Microsoft’s suite of essentials for just $50 at StackSocial. It’s a one-time purchase and one-time installation, as opposed to that fee you’re paying every month ad infinitum for an app that, at some point stopped highlighting the text you want it to. This Microsoft Office Bundle includes Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. I won’t lie to you: I don’t know what those last two are, but it’s probably nice to have them. All languages are included, updates are supported, and as long as you redeem the download code within 30 days of purchase, you’ve got it made in the shade. Also, t he deal supposedly ends Saturday, June 18, so don’t wait to snag it.