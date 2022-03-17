Bowflex BodyTower | $282 | Amazon



It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s ... a discounted Bowflex BodyTower! If you’ve been searching for the all-in-one way to do weight-based fitness training from home, we got you. The Bowflex BodyTower can help you execute over 20 apparently classic exercises, like push-ups, squats, planks, and pull-ups, as well as all of the other ones that make you toned and buff . The home gym includes easily adjustable bars that prevent your routines from getting too stale (or easy), and the stable frame, hand grips, and sling straps keep you secure. It’s fairly compact for a Bowflex machine, which means it won’t crowd your basement or garage (or eventually, attic). It’s also down to $282 at Amazon from its usual $499. I feel stronger already.