Garmin Forerunner 245 Smartwatch | $220 | Best Buy

Any athlete will tell you the most important tool you have at your disposal is data. A quality running watch is an important investment if you’re trying to improve your speed and dista nce as a runner. The Garmin Forerunner 245 will allows you to track your performance and keep you from undertraining or overtraining week in and week out . Along with giving you real-time information on your runs like your speed, distance, pace, etc. thanks to GPS, you’ll also get helpful fitness data throughout the day like Body Battery. This metric collects data to gauge your energy levels at any moment throughout the day. This can be helpful to set expectations for any given workout, knowing quantitatively how much energy you’re going into it with. The Garmin Forerunner 245 is available at Best Buy for $80 off today.