10 ft Lightning Cable 3-Pack | $5 | Amazon | Promo Code R5X6V7LZ

You’re about to road trip it to your family’s house, where you know they’re all Android users, and the only extra lightning cables you can find are busted and frayed. Do you spend $20 to get a single 3 ft cable from Apple? Heck no! Get three braided, 10 ft cables for 5 bucks! Just enter promo code R5X6V7LZ at checkout to get a 50% discount and you’ll have all the bonus cables you need. They’re MFi-certified, too, so they should work just like your branded Apple lightning cables.