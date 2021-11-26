Diamond Multi-Halo Stud Earrings | $50 | Macy’s



*Banging plastic fork against a champagne flute* Hi, hello, is this thing on? Diamond Multi-Halo Stud Earrings are 75% off at Macy’s right this second. Beautiful, classic, and understated, these are literally the perfect gift for any jewelry appreciator in your life. They’re diamonds. They’re an heirloom. They go with everything. And right now, they’re marked down to $50 from $200. Plus, the backing metal is sterling silver, which is not just hygienic, but built to last as long as the diamonds do. Also, guess what? People will never know that you paid so little for them! I would make this article longer, but I am currently sending the link to friends and loved ones who are, I’m sure, absolutely falling over themselves to get me earrings this holiday season.